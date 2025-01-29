Andy Reid and Nick Sirianni have this in common: Eagles fans wanted them fired

“Fire Andy” chants echoed throughout the stands in Philadelphia during Andy Reid’s final season coaching the Eagles in 2012.

Nick Sirianni heard many of those same fans yelling “Fire Nick” in Week 6.

Now, the two head coaches are facing off in the Super Bowl for the second time in three years.

Reid found his greatest success after Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie fired him following a 4-12 season. It was one of the most amicable separations ever seen in professional sports.

Reid won more games (140) than any coach in franchise history, and led the Eagles to nine playoff appearances, six division titles and five NFC championship games in 14 seasons. But he couldn’t win the big one — Philadelphia lost to New England in the team’s lone Super Bowl appearance under Reid — and fans starving for a championship had run out of patience.

Lurie gave Reid a game ball and the coach affectionately known as “Big Red” received a standing ovation from employees on his way out of the team facility on Dec. 31, 2012.

“I have a hard time standing before people without a few boos involved. But I’m taking it, I’m taking it all in,” Reid told them. “These have been the greatest 14 years of my life.”

He added: “Sometimes change is good. … I know the next guy that comes in will be phenomenal. The ultimate goal is a Super Bowl. Everybody in this room, I wish you a big ring on the finger in the near future.

“Hail to the Eagles, baby.”

Reid quickly landed in Kansas City after Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and several team executives went to Philadelphia and spoke with him for nine hours at the airport. Reid was supposed to board a plane for Arizona to interview with the Cardinals. That never happened.

Instead, he built a dynasty in Kansas City anchored by Patrick Mahomes. They’re on the verge of history, one win away from becoming the first team to three-peat in the Super Bowl era. They’ve already won three rings together in four Super Bowl appearances over the previous five years.