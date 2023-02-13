After the Philadelphia Eagles narrowly lost 38-35 to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, fans filled the streets in Center City.

Some glumly stared at the ground while shuffling their way home, others tried to stay positive by giving one last cheer for their home team.

“It’s heartbreaking right now,” said Valencia Pastors, walking with friends past City Hall. “I feel like everyone that’s walking out here tonight is, like, really heartbroken. But, you know, we gave a good game. It was three points that they won by.”