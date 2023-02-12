Donate

Eagles fans gather in Philadelphia to watch Super Bowl LVII

  • Peter Crimmins
  • Emily Cohen, Jonathan Wilson
    • Updated Feb. 12, 2023 8:37 pm
Milkboy Bartenders Aubrey Grosztonyi (left) and Jazmin Delfi react to touchdown by the Eagles. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
Fans at Milkboy cheer an Eagles first down conversion during the second quarter. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
Fans at Milkboy cheer an Eagles first down conversion during the second quarter. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
Fans at Milkboy celebrate the first Eagles touchdown. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
Fans at Milkboy celebrate the first Eagles touchdown. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
Fans at Milkboy cheer an Eagles first down conversion during the second quarter. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
Fans at Milkboy cheer an Eagles first down conversion during the second quarter. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)

 

The line to get into Xfinity Live! stretched two blocks, hours before the doors opened with fans eager to get their celebrations started for Super Bowl LVII. (Emily Cohen for WHYY)
The line to get into Xfinity Live! stretched two blocks, hours before the doors opened with fans eager to get their celebrations started for Super Bowl LVII. (Emily Cohen for WHYY)
Danielle Walters (left) and Nicole Purcell spent an hour in line at Xfinity Live!, and have made the Eagles chant at least a dozen times with new friends they just met in line. ''It's been so lit. Everybody is coming together,'' Walters said. ''Philly is friends with everyone, but nobody is friends with Philly.'' (Emily Cohen for WHYY)
Danielle Walters (left) and Nicole Purcell spent an hour in line at Xfinity Live!, and have made the Eagles chant at least a dozen times with new friends they just met in line. ''It's been so lit. Everybody is coming together,'' Walters said. ''Philly is friends with everyone, but nobody is friends with Philly.'' (Emily Cohen for WHYY)
Ace (right) and Will Calloway have been in line since 5 a.m. to secure the best spot to watch the game at Xfinity Live
Ace (right) and Will Calloway have been in line since 5 a.m. to secure the best spot to watch the game at Xfinity Live! (Emily Cohen for WHYY)
Ace Calloway ''ejects'' a rouge Cheifs fan from the line outside of Xfinity Live
Ace Calloway ''ejects'' a rougue Cheifs fan from the line outside of Xfinity Live! (Emily Cohen for WHYY)
Fans stream out of NRG Station as they head to Xfinity Live! to watch the Philadelphia Eagles play the Kanas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. (Emily Cohen for WHYY)
Fans stream out of NRG Station as they head to Xfinity Live! to watch the Philadelphia Eagles play the Kanas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. (Emily Cohen for WHYY)
(from left) Choley McFadden, Hannah Maggio, Athena Chaikalis, and Jess Luongo get their day started outside of Xfinity Live! before heading inside for the party hosted by ''Jersey Shore'' legend Pauly D. (Emily Cohen for WHYY)
(from left) Choley McFadden, Hannah Maggio, Athena Chaikalis, and Jess Luongo get their day started outside of Xfinity Live! before heading inside for the party hosted by ''Jersey Shore'' legend Pauly D. (Emily Cohen for WHYY)
An Eagles fan drives up and down Pattinson Ave. with a large cut out of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. (Emily Cohen for WHYY)
An Eagles fan drives up and down Pattinson Ave. with a large cut out of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. (Emily Cohen for WHYY)
Edward Miloz (left) drove from Lexington. S.C. to Philadelphia to watch the game. Along the way he picked up dad Emil in Myrtle Beach, then brother Adam in Maryland, before meeting up with sister Barbara and her husband Rex in Jersey. They arrived at 11:45 a.m. to be first in line for the indoor Xfinity Live! Super Bowl LVII party. (Emily Cohen for WHYY)
Edward Miloz (left) drove from Lexington. S.C. to Philadelphia to watch the game. Along the way he picked up dad Emil in Myrtle Beach, then brother Adam in Maryland, before meeting up with sister Barbara and her husband Rex in Jersey. They arrived at 11:45 a.m. to be first in line for the indoor Xfinity Live! Super Bowl LVII party. (Emily Cohen for WHYY)
Fans line up outside of Xfinity Live! to watch the Philadelphia Eagles play the Kanas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. (Emily Cohen for WHYY)
Fans line up outside of Xfinity Live! to watch the Philadelphia Eagles play the Kanas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. (Emily Cohen for WHYY)
Fans dressed in the best Eagles gear to watch the Philadelphia Eagles play the Kanas City Cheifs in Superbowl LVII
Fans dressed in their best Eagles gear to watch the Philadelphia Eagles play the Kanas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. (Emily Cohen for WHYY)

