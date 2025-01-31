Jalen Hurts is a prolific winner but the ultimate victory awaits

Jalen Hurts flashed a rare smile when Nick Sirianni screamed on the podium after the Philadelphia Eagles won the NFC championship game: “All he does is win.”

Hurts has been criticized throughout his career but numbers don’t lie and Sirianni is right. Hurts is a winner. He’s 89-27 as a starting quarterback in college and the NFL.

All he’s missing is a Super Bowl ring.

Hurts has another chance to get one when the Eagles (17-3) face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (17-2) on Feb. 9 in New Orleans.

Hurts had a spectacular game against the Chiefs two years ago, throwing for 304 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 70 yards and three scores. But he lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown in the first half of Kansas City’s 38-35 comeback victory.

Coming close won’t cut it this time. Not in Philadelphia, a passionate sports city that measures success by championship parades.

Hurts’ background photo on his phone was a shot of him walking off the field in Arizona with red and yellow confetti falling all around.

“The mission is to go take advantage of the opportunities we present ourselves with,” Hurts said. “But also I have my history and the things that I’ve experienced that I can use as tools to help those around me and help myself.”

Hurts has plenty of big-game experience. He helped Alabama reach the national championship as a freshman before losing to Clemson. He took them back to the title game his sophomore season but was benched at halftime and watched Tua Tagovailoa lead the Crimson Tide to a comeback win over Clemson.

After backing up Tagovailoa his junior year, Hurts ended up replacing him in the fourth quarter of a loss to Clemson in the national championship.

He transferred to Oklahoma for his senior season, led the Sooners to a 12-2 record and finished second behind Joe Burrow for the Heisman Trophy.

Despite his success in college, Hurts slipped into the second round of the NFL draft and the Eagles selected him at No. 53. Burrow (1st), Tagovailoa (5th), Justin Herbert (6th) and Jordan Love (26th) went ahead of him.