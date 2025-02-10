Jalen Hurts quiets any doubters with a Super Bowl MVP

Jalen Hurts has often been judged by his failings more than his successes over the course of his career.

Getting benched at halftime of a college football championship game. Being forced to transfer from Alabama to Oklahoma just to be able to regain a starting job. Getting drafted in the second round to be a backup and then having his passing prowess questioned as he quickly became a starter and had a successful launch to his NFL career.

All those doubts helped fuel Hurts along the way and now he will be forever known as a Super Bowl MVP.

While Hurts wasn’t asked to do too much on a dominant defensive night for Philadelphia, he came through at nearly every opportunity when he was needed as the calm he has shown throughout his career was evident on football’s biggest stage.

He went 17 for 22 for 221 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 72 yards and a touchdown in a 40-22 win over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs that avenged a Super Bowl loss two years ago against Kansas City.

Hurts was outstanding in that game, throwing for 304 yards and a TD and rushing for 70 yards and three more scores but could only watch as Harrison Butker kicked a go-ahead field goal with 8 seconds left for a 38-35 win.