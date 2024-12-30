Saquon Barkley tops 2,000 yards rushing and moves within 100 of Dickerson’s record

Saquon Barkley normally would have tossed his game-used cleats to the kid who asked for the pair as the star Philadelphia Eagles running back ran off the field and back to the locker room.

Sorry, kid. Not today.

Barkley kept his mucked-up cleats for good reason — he became the ninth running back in NFL history to top 2,000 yards rushing in a season, reaching the milestone with a 23-yard run in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 41-7 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

That rush gave Barkley 2,005 yards with one game left and stuck him exactly 100 yards from Eric Dickerson’s record of 2,105, set in 1984 for the Los Angeles Rams. Barkley left the game after the run that got him past 2,000, finishing with 167 yards on 31 carries.

“We definitely knew what the number was to at least get 2,000,” Barkley said. “We weren’t leaving this field without at least accomplishing that. That’s not the words from me, that’s the words from the guys up front.”

Whether Dickerson likes it or not — and the Hall of Famer made clear last week he does not — Barkley is coming for the record next Sunday against the New York Giants.

Well, maybe.

The Eagles have clinched the NFC East and least the No. 2 seed in the conference, making that game mostly meaningless. Coach Nick Sirianni could opt to rest Barkley to protect him from injury ahead of the playoffs.

“Whatever his decision is, I’m all for it,” Barkley said. “If his mindset is, go out and try it, we’ll go out and try it. If his mindset is, let’s rest and get ready for this run, I’ll all for it, too.”

Sirianni simply said, “we’ll see.”

His backward hat askew, Barkley laughed when asked if he wanted to break the record in a delicious twist against his old team.

“I’m not overly trying to go get it,” Barkley said. “I’m not scared to. I would love to. But at the end of the day, we’ve got bigger things we’re focusing on.”