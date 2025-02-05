President Donald Trump will attend the Super Bowl in New Orleans on Sunday.

Trump’s trip to see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles was confirmed Tuesday by a White House official who was not authorized to speak publicly about the president’s plans and spoke on condition of anonymity.

It will be his first time attending the game as president.

Trump is also scheduled to sit for an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier as part of the network’s preshow programming, which is set to be taped from Florida before the game. Presidents traditionally grant an interview to the network that’s broadcasting the football game, though both Trump and his predecessor, Joe Biden, were inconsistent about participating in previous years.

Trump, a New Yorker who now calls Florida home, has not indicated which team he’s supporting, but posted congratulations to the Chiefs after their AFC Championship win last month.

“Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs,” Trump said on his social media platform. “What a GREAT Team, Coach, Quarterback, and virtually everything else, including those fantastic FANS, that voted for me (MAGA!) in record numbers. Likewise, congratulations to the Buffalo Bills on a tremendous season. They will do a lot of winning long into the future!!!”