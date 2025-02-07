Ty Johnson breaks down Super Bowl 59: The Eagles are the better team. But can they win?

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Super Bowl Sunday is almost here, and the anticipation is at an all-time high.

The Kansas City Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid, are aiming for a historic three-peat in their Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles.

With Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts at the helm and the NFL’s No. 1 defense, the Birds are ready to rewrite history.

Both teams bring powerhouse talent to the field, but the matchup is more than just X’s and O’s: it’s about legacies, redemption and proving who truly deserves to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

As the countdown to kickoff intensifies, so does the debate over who has the edge.

WHYY’s “Morning Edition” host Jennifer Lynn sat down with Ty Johnson, host of “The Fanatic” on Philly Sports Radio, to break down the key matchups, the impact of star players like Saquon Barkley and whether the Eagles’ dominant defense can stop the Chiefs’ high-powered offense.

Jennifer Lynn: Hasn’t this week gone by in slow motion in anticipation of this Sunday’s Super Bowl contest in New Orleans between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs? Both teams are eager to bring home the Lombardi Trophy and the NFL championship title. Joining me this morning to talk about these teams in the home stretch is Ty Johnson, host of the best show ever on Philly Sports Radio, “The Fanatic.” Ty, has your week been moving along like a jog through deep mud?

Ty Johnson: It absolutely has. It’s like I’m in quicksand, and as an adult, I realized quicksand wasn’t really a thing. Well, I was wrong. This week is quicksand.

JL: It is like quicksand. Hey, I want to try something. Let’s take the letter “V” as in versus: what is this, a series of verses this weekend?

TJ: It’s interesting. You have Andy Reid, head coach and offensive coordinator of the Chiefs, versus Vic Fangio, the defensive coordinator for the Eagles. Two years ago, when these teams faced off, Jonathan Gannon, the then-defensive coordinator, really struggled. Then, there’s quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who’s going for a three-peat — and at just 27 years old, he could already be considered one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

On the other side, we have the Eagles’ defense, ranked number one in the NFL. And lastly, it’s Jalen Hurts vs. history. He’s the first quarterback since 1993 to lose his first Super Bowl and get another chance. There’s no guarantee he’ll get a third shot because, in the last 30 years, no quarterback who lost their first Super Bowl has made it back.

JL: Oh yeah, a story of redemption, for sure. Well, let’s turn our attention away from the media superteam and sports darlings persona of the Chiefs, and the fact that they are slightly favored over the Birds. If we do that, do the Eagles actually have an edge over Kansas City?

TJ: Absolutely. They’re the better team. If you go through players 1 through 53, the Eagles have the advantage. I think persona plays a role in this. The fact that the Chiefs have been there, done that so many times makes people believe in them. And to their credit, there is an aura around them. But the Eagles have the better defense. They also have Saquon Barkley, who, right now, is the best football player on the planet. At this moment, the Eagles are simply the better team.