‘Saquon Barky’ among 12 Philly-area shelter dogs competing in Puppy Bowl 2025
On Sunday, Feb. 9, Puppy Bowl XXI will feature a number of dogs from animal rescue organizations across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.
Sloppy kisses. Midfield snoozes. Ear nibbles. Indiscriminate potty breaks.
That’s the state of play expected Super Bowl Sunday — not for NFL players, but for their adorable canine counterparts competing in this year’s Puppy Bowl.
While the Philadelphia Eagles have their sights set on Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, a dozen Philly-area shelter dogs, including three with special needs, will be competing in Puppy Bowl XXI.
The “call-to-adoption” TV event marks its 21st year with its largest field of contenders: 142 puppy players representing 80 shelters and rescue organizations from 40 states and territories.
Philly-area shelter pups didn’t make the cut for the Puppy Bowl’s starting lineup this year, but one rescue does harbor a potential secret weapon: Saquon Barky.
Has this Bernese mountain dog and Australian shepherd mix made puppy history with over 2,000 rushing yards? Did he gift an entire offensive line personalized golf carts? Who’s to say.
Which Philly-area shelters are heading to Puppy Bowl XXI?
Seven puppies from the Delaware Valley will represent Team Ruff and five will represent Team Fluff in the quest for the coveted “Lombarky” trophy.
In Philly’s suburbs, Phoenix Animal Rescue in Chester Springs, Chester County, and Providence Animal Center in Media, Delaware County, will be sending two pups each.
South Jersey will be represented by four puppies — two hailing from MatchDog Rescue in Marlton, Burlington County, and two from Tri-State Basset Hound Rescue in Deepwater, Salem County.
In Delaware, Renee’s Rescues in Hockessin, New Castle County, will send one pup.
Brandywine Valley SPCA, whose work spans the Delaware Valley, has three pups competing.
These are the Delaware Valley pups competing
Erika | Team Ruff
American pit bull terrier / American Staffordshire terrier
Brandywine Valley SPCA
Mindy | Team Ruff
Dachshund / wire fox terrier
Brandywine Valley SPCA
Sadie | Team Ruff
German shepherd / American pit bull terrier
Brandywine Valley SPCA
Paralee | Team Ruff
Labrador retriever / poodle
Phoenix Animal Rescue
Winston | Team Fluff
Newfoundland
Phoenix Animal Rescue
Saquon Barky | Team Ruff
Bernese mountain dog / Australian shepherd
Providence Animal Center
Doodle | Team Fluff
Bernese mountain dog / Australian shepherd
Providence Animal Center
Liberty | Team Fluff
Pug / dachshund
MatchDog Rescue
Hewett | Team Fluff
Chihuahua / Australian cattle dog
MatchDog Rescue
Lilly | Team Ruff
Basset hound / poodle
Tri-State Basset Hound Rescue
Shadow | Team Fluff
Basset hound / poodle
Tri-State Basset Hound Rescue
Charles | Team Ruff
German shepherd
Renee’s Rescue
What happens at a Puppy Bowl?
The Puppy Bowl bills itself as the “cutest competition of the year,” featuring three hours of frolicking, bumbling and tail-wagging puppies.
Aside from acting as a low-stakes foil to the Super Bowl, the Puppy Bowl aims to uplift shelter pets and the animal welfare workers working to find them forever homes.
Instead of nervously awaiting Jalen Hurts’ concussion protocol status, Puppy Bowl viewers can look forward to guaranteed good vibes, with plenty of puppy playtime, behind-the-scenes action, play-by-play analysis and inspirational backstories.
Cats will make an appearance in the form of the Kitty Halftime Show, and some kitties seeking forever homes will be highlighted in addition to adoptable pups.
The game-day awards, though, will go to the dogs. Only one competitor will be crowned MVP (Most Valuable Puppy). Another will take home the Underdog award.
Puppy Bowl XXI will kick off at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, and will be simulcast across Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, Max and discovery+.
