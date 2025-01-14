The “call-to-adoption” TV event marks its 21st year with its largest field of contenders: 142 puppy players representing 80 shelters and rescue organizations from 40 states and territories.

Philly-area shelter pups didn’t make the cut for the Puppy Bowl’s starting lineup this year, but one rescue does harbor a potential secret weapon: Saquon Barky.

Has this Bernese mountain dog and Australian shepherd mix made puppy history with over 2,000 rushing yards? Did he gift an entire offensive line personalized golf carts? Who’s to say.

Which Philly-area shelters are heading to Puppy Bowl XXI?

Seven puppies from the Delaware Valley will represent Team Ruff and five will represent Team Fluff in the quest for the coveted “Lombarky” trophy.

In Philly’s suburbs, Phoenix Animal Rescue in Chester Springs, Chester County, and Providence Animal Center in Media, Delaware County, will be sending two pups each.

South Jersey will be represented by four puppies — two hailing from MatchDog Rescue in Marlton, Burlington County, and two from Tri-State Basset Hound Rescue in Deepwater, Salem County.

In Delaware, Renee’s Rescues in Hockessin, New Castle County, will send one pup.

Brandywine Valley SPCA, whose work spans the Delaware Valley, has three pups competing.

These are the Delaware Valley pups competing

Erika | Team Ruff

American pit bull terrier / American Staffordshire terrier

Brandywine Valley SPCA

Mindy | Team Ruff

Dachshund / wire fox terrier

Brandywine Valley SPCA

Sadie | Team Ruff

German shepherd / American pit bull terrier

Brandywine Valley SPCA

Paralee | Team Ruff

Labrador retriever / poodle

Phoenix Animal Rescue

Winston | Team Fluff

Newfoundland

Phoenix Animal Rescue

Saquon Barky | Team Ruff

Bernese mountain dog / Australian shepherd

Providence Animal Center

Doodle | Team Fluff

Bernese mountain dog / Australian shepherd

Providence Animal Center

Liberty | Team Fluff

Pug / dachshund

MatchDog Rescue

Hewett | Team Fluff

Chihuahua / Australian cattle dog

MatchDog Rescue

Lilly | Team Ruff

Basset hound / poodle

Tri-State Basset Hound Rescue

Shadow | Team Fluff

Basset hound / poodle

Tri-State Basset Hound Rescue

Charles | Team Ruff

German shepherd

Renee’s Rescue

What happens at a Puppy Bowl?

The Puppy Bowl bills itself as the “cutest competition of the year,” featuring three hours of frolicking, bumbling and tail-wagging puppies.

Aside from acting as a low-stakes foil to the Super Bowl, the Puppy Bowl aims to uplift shelter pets and the animal welfare workers working to find them forever homes.

Instead of nervously awaiting Jalen Hurts’ concussion protocol status, Puppy Bowl viewers can look forward to guaranteed good vibes, with plenty of puppy playtime, behind-the-scenes action, play-by-play analysis and inspirational backstories.

Cats will make an appearance in the form of the Kitty Halftime Show, and some kitties seeking forever homes will be highlighted in addition to adoptable pups.

The game-day awards, though, will go to the dogs. Only one competitor will be crowned MVP (Most Valuable Puppy). Another will take home the Underdog award.

Puppy Bowl XXI will kick off at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, and will be simulcast across Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, Max and discovery+.