6 Delaware Valley pups to be featured in Puppy Bowl 2021

Television’s cutest sports competition — and original call-to-adoption TV event — is almost upon us.

On Sunday, Feb. 7, Puppy Bowl returns for its 17th iteration.

Before the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, Team Ruff and Team Fluff will go paw-to-paw in their bid for the Chewy “Lombarky” trophy.

Team Ruff, which lost last year’s matchup, is looking to reclaim its title.

Featuring 22 shelters and rescue organizations from across the northeast, the event boasts 70 adoptable puppy players.

Six of those players hail from Pennsylvania and New Jersey animal rescue organizations, including Providence Animal Center in Delaware County, Match Dog Rescue in Burlington County, and The Center for Animal Health & Welfare in Northampton County.

Who’s playing

Here’s a look at the Delaware Valley pups who will be competing in this weekend’s showdown:

Pacific | Team Fluff

Chihuahua/Miniature Pinscher

Match Dog Rescue

Muffin | Team Ruff

Terrier Mix

Match Dog Rescue

Eclipse | Team Ruff

Siberian Husky/Shar-Pei

Match Dog Rescue

Ray | Team Fluff

American Staffordshire Terrier/Chow Chow

The Center for Animal Health & Welfare

Patrick | Team Ruff

American Staffordshire Terrier

The Center for Animal Health & Welfare

Hope | Team Ruff

Beagle/American Fox Hound

Providence Animal Center