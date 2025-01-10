Eagles QB Jalen Hurts clears concussion protocol and will start wild-card game against Green Bay

Jalen Hurts has cleared the NFL concussion protocol and will start for the Philadelphia Eagles in their NFC wild-card game Sunday against Green Bay.

The Eagles quarterback hasn’t played since he suffered a concussion and left a Dec. 22 game early against Washington.

Coach Nick Sirianni said Friday that Hurts, who returned to practice this week, was out of the protocol and was “ready to roll” against the Packers.

“He’s had a good week of practice. A really good week,” Sirianni said.

Hurts, who played late in the season with a broken finger on his non-throwing hand, threw for 2,903 yards this season with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. He threw only one interception after the NFC East champion Eagles returned from their Week 5 bye. Thanks to the tush push, Hurts has 14 rushing touchdowns this season.