How to get tickets

Tickets for Sunday’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers are going for more than $200 through Ticketmaster. Tickets are also on sale for potential Eagles appearances in the NFC Divisional Round and the NFC Championship.

Eagles looking to fly to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX

Philadelphia capped off the regular season with a 20-13 win at Lincoln Financial Field last Sunday against division rivals, the New York Giants, tying a franchise record with their 14th win. The Eagles are now preparing to take on the Green Bay Packers in the NFL Wild Card this Sunday.

Both teams have been saddled with injuries leading up to their Wild Card showdown. Eagles franchise QB Jalen Hurts has been in concussion protocol since picking up the injury during the team’s Dec. 22 loss against the Washington Commanders. The team has remained quiet regarding his status and isn’t required to list an injury report until Wednesday.

The Eagles also sat out multiple Pro Bowlers last Sunday against the Giants, including star running back Saquon Barkley, who finished the regular season with 2,005 rushing yards, just 100 yards shy of Eric Dickerson’s record set in 1984 for the Los Angeles Rams. Despite not setting the record, he’s one of only nine NFL players to ever break the 2,000-yard mark.

On the other side of the field, Green Bay lost wide receiver Christian Watson for the playoffs after he tore his ACL against the Chicago Bears last Sunday. Quarterbacks Jordan Love and Malik Willis are also dealing with elbow and thumb injuries, but aren’t expected in practices leading up to the Wild Card.

Philadelphia enters the Wild Card with the best defense in the league and the second-best rushing attack in football. Meanwhile, Green Bay finished the regular season with the NFL’s fifth best offense and defense.

Sunday’s game kicks off at 4:30 p.m. this Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field and will be televised nationally on Fox. This will be the second matchup between Philadelphia and Green Bay following their season opener in Brazil back in September, where the Eagles won 34-29.

Philadelphia is looking to make their third Super Bowl appearance since 2018 when the Eagles beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. In 2022, Philadelphia fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII after winning their fourth NFC Championship.