The most optimistic sign yet that Jalen Hurts could play for the Philadelphia Eagles in their playoff opener came not from an injury update or a practice report, but rather a social media post.

“Playoffs start NOW,” the Eagles wrote on the post to announce their game time Sunday against Green Bay.

Smack in the middle of the photo is Hurts, with an Eagles skull cap and eye black and the look of a quarterback ready to make a run at a Super Bowl.

Reading too much into his status? Perhaps. But the Eagles have said nothing about Hurts’ health since he suffered a concussion and left a Dec. 22 game early against Washington. He missed the final two games — where backups Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee led the Eagles to two wins — and coach Nick Sirianni has said only that Hurts remained in the NFL concussion protocol.

There are five phases in the protocol until clearance and the Eagles (14-3) have not said where Hurts was in the process. Sirianni did say that Hurts attended Saturday’s walkthrough a day ahead of the Eagles’ win over the New York Giants.

Is Hurts still suffering from the lingering effects of the concussion?

Or, with little reason to play him in the finale, has Hurts remained sidelined more for competitive reasons headed into a home playoff game against the Packers (11-6)?

The Eagles are not required to list an injury report until after their next practice, which should come Wednesday.

Hurts was 20 of 34 for 278 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions and led the Eagles to a 34-29 victory over the Green Bay Packers in the season opener. Saquon Barkley scored three touchdowns and A.J. Brown caught five passes for 119 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown in a win that set the tone for arguably the best regular season in franchise history.

Sirianni became just the second head coach in NFL history to win 14-plus games twice in their first four years, joining former 49ers coach George Seifert (1989, ’90, ’92).

“We always talk about doing special things, and you have special things to do during the regular season and then the postseason,” Sirianni said. “Winning the division, tying a franchise record, that’s cool.”

What’s really cool? Winning the Super Bowl.

The oddsmakers must believe Hurts is close to a return: Philadelphia is a 4 1/2-point favorite to beat the Packers and has 7-1 odds to win the Super Bowl, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.