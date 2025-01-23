Eagles’ Jalen Hurts ready to face Commanders in NFC title game on balky left knee

Jalen Hurts hobbled back to the Philadelphia Eagles’ huddle after his left knee was twisted on a sack, an injury that forced him after the drive to the sideline medical tent for a quick exam.

Hurts got checked out — and backup Kenny Pickett started to warm up in case he was needed in the NFC divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams.

No so fast.

“We looked up, and (Hurts) was warming up,” wide receiver A.J. Brown said Wednesday. “So that tells you everything about him.”

Hurts never missed a snap to help the Eagles win their ninth straight home game and usher them into their second NFC conference championship game in three seasons at Lincoln Financial Field.

Still banged up, Hurts isn’t about to miss the biggest game of the season on Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

The Eagles held a walk-through instead of a full practice on Wednesday — perhaps in part to take stress off Hurts’ knee — but that won’t keep him off the field against the Commanders.

“I’m expecting him to come out and do what he does,” Brown said. “He’s a warrior.”

His usual stoic self, Hurts kept his emotions more wrapped up than his knee. His answers Wednesday on the state of his health were shorter than a shovel pass.

How’s his knee?

“Progressing.”

Can he play on Sunday?

“Yeah.”

Hurts has been remarkably durable throughout his career from training camp until November when injuries start to hit. Already playing with a broken finger on his non-throwing hand, he missed the final two games of the regular season after suffering a concussion in a Dec. 22 loss to Washington. A year ago, it was a mangled finger on his throwing hand that limited his effectiveness in a playoff loss at Tampa Bay. And two seasons ago, when Hurts led the Eagles to a Super Bowl, he suffered a sprained right shoulder in December that cost him two games.

“It’s a part of the game,” Hurts said. “I accept whatever comes with that.”