Eagles sit Barkley in season finale and end chance at NFL rushing record

Saquon Barkley was inactive Sunday for the Philadelphia Eagles, denying the running back his chance at breaking Eric Dickerson’s NFL single-season rushing record.

Jalen Hurts, wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and offensive linemen Landon Dickerson and Lane Johnson were among the starters who sat out for the NFC East champion Eagles against the New York Giants.

The Eagles are set to host an NFC wild-card game next weekend and didn’t want to risk injury to any key players as they prepare for the postseason.

Barkley finished the season with 2,005 yards rushing, just 101 yards shy of breaking Dickerson’s record of 2,105 yards set with the Los Angeles Rams in 1984.