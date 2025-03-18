2-time Super Bowl champ Brandon Graham retires after 15 seasons with the Eagles

Brandon Graham retired following a 15-year career in Philadelphia that was highlighted by his role in the defensive play that helped deliver the Eagles their first Super Bowl title.

Graham turns 37 in April and had indicated that last season would be his final one in the NFL. He made that decision official on Tuesday.

“I gave everything I had, everything I had in this,” Graham said. “I don’t have no regrets.”

The former first-round draft pick out of Michigan in 2010 ends his career as the all-time leader in games played for the Eagles with 206, ranks third with 76 1/2 sacks and has the most postseason sacks with 5 1/2.

Graham is also one of four players who participated in both of Philadelphia’s Super Bowl wins: following the 2017 season against New England and last month against Kansas City.

Graham returned from a torn triceps to play against the Chiefs. He got on the field for 13 snaps and made one tackle in the 40-22 win.

He had a much bigger impact in the Super Bowl win against the Patriots when Graham’s strip-sack of Tom Brady late in the fourth quarter thwarted a comeback attempt and helped deliver Philadelphia its first Lombardi Trophy.