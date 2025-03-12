The Philadelphia Eagles have accepted a White House invitation to celebrate their Super Bowl LIX victory next month with President Donald Trump.

During a press briefing Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the Eagles will be in the nation’s capital on April 28 to celebrate their Super Bowl win against the Kansas City Chiefs, which brought Philadelphia its second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history last month.

“I know there was a lot of fake news about an invitation that wasn’t sent or was sent, we want to correct the record,” Leavitt said. “We sent an invitation, they enthusiastically accepted and you will see them here on April 28th.”