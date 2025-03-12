Philadelphia Eagles ‘enthusiastically’ accept White House invitation after Super Bowl win
“We sent an invitation, they enthusiastically accepted,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.
The Philadelphia Eagles have accepted a White House invitation to celebrate their Super Bowl LIX victory next month with President Donald Trump.
During a press briefing Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the Eagles will be in the nation’s capital on April 28 to celebrate their Super Bowl win against the Kansas City Chiefs, which brought Philadelphia its second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history last month.
“I know there was a lot of fake news about an invitation that wasn’t sent or was sent, we want to correct the record,” Leavitt said. “We sent an invitation, they enthusiastically accepted and you will see them here on April 28th.”
The Eagles’ confirmed visit comes after Trump not only predicted the Chiefs would win the big game, but also after the president rescinded a 2018 invitation during his first term when the team won Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots.
The Trump administration said it took back the invitation after the team said it could not promise “that all players will stand with hand on heart for the national anthem,” according to NPR.
That stance followed a series of protests in the NFL beginning in 2016 where Colin Kaepernick and other players kneeled during the anthem to address police violence against minorities and social inequality.
Philadelphia will become the second professional sports team to visit the White House during Trump’s second term after the Florida Panthers celebrated their 2024 Stanley Cup win last month, despite winning the NHL’s top prize during President Joe Biden’s term.
