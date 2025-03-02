From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

About 1 million football fans lined the streets of Philadelphia for the Eagles’ Super Bowl championship parade to celebrate their big win.

And a solid chunk of them decided to stay the night as Center City hotels sold 11,000 rooms between Feb. 13 and Feb. 15 — an increase of 71% compared to 2023, according to Tourism Economics data.

The booked rooms generated an estimated $4.3 million in hotel revenue during that time. Hotel occupancy was 90% just before and after the parade.

“Whether you’re a football fan or not, it had a very positive impact for the city of Philadelphia,” said Ed Grose, executive director of the Greater Philadelphia Hotel Association. “We have shown that we can do the big events very well.”

The data was shared by the Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau, Visit Philadelphia and the Greater Philadelphia Hotel Association.

Room demand was about 24% higher this year than during the last time the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl championship game in 2018, according to Tourism Economics.