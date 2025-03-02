Center City hotels sold more than 11,000 rooms around the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade weekend
Hotels generated more revenue this year than the last time the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl.
About 1 million football fans lined the streets of Philadelphia for the Eagles’ Super Bowl championship parade to celebrate their big win.
And a solid chunk of them decided to stay the night as Center City hotels sold 11,000 rooms between Feb. 13 and Feb. 15 — an increase of 71% compared to 2023, according to Tourism Economics data.
The booked rooms generated an estimated $4.3 million in hotel revenue during that time. Hotel occupancy was 90% just before and after the parade.
“Whether you’re a football fan or not, it had a very positive impact for the city of Philadelphia,” said Ed Grose, executive director of the Greater Philadelphia Hotel Association. “We have shown that we can do the big events very well.”
The data was shared by the Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau, Visit Philadelphia and the Greater Philadelphia Hotel Association.
Room demand was about 24% higher this year than during the last time the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl championship game in 2018, according to Tourism Economics.
In 2018, the Greater Philadelphia Hotel Association calculated that $3.3 million in hotel revenue was generated by the Philadelphia Eagles’ championship, with rooms booked between mid-January through the Super Bowl parade.
“Even when you take inflation into account it was still a better week,” Grose said.
Some hotel rooms booked in mid-February were for conventions like NeighborWorks America and Valentine’s Day stays.
The Eagles’ winning streak also brought extra fans to stay in Philadelphia hotels — during three weekends in January hotels brought in $2.7 million in room revenue, up 37% compared to 2023.
The cost of the Eagles parade has not yet been released but last time it was about $2.27 million, according to the city of Philadelphia.
