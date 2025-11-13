Philadelphians will soon face 10-cent paper bag fee at grocery stores, markets and more

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Philadelphians will need to pay 10 cents for paper bags at supermarkets, shops and corner stores as early as January.

The single-use bag fee, meant to limit paper bag use and reduce litter, passed City Council late last month. It became law after Mayor Cherelle Parker declined to sign or veto it Thursday.

Parker’s administration supported the bill’s intent but worried it would burden mom-and-pop businesses, low-income residents and Philadelphians of color.

Proponents of the fee argue that residents of lower-income neighborhoods are already forced to pay for bags at many grocery stores. They say stores that don’t charge for bags pass along the cost of bags to customers through food prices, and the new fee would be avoidable if shoppers simply bring their own bags.

“There is no foundation or basis in the idea that fees on bags will hurt low-income people,” said Maurice Sampson, Eastern Pennsylvania director at the nonprofit Clean Water Action, during a committee hearing last month. “It is an assumption that is made out of the gate.”