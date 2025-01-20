Space heaters and snow pants: Eagles fans brave snowy conditions for Sunday’s divisional playoff
As temperatures dipped below freezing, the parking lots around the Linc were packed with the usual sea of green.
Despite the winter storm warning, Philadelphia Eagles fans took on the cold temperatures Sunday while tailgating at the Linc ahead of the NFC divisional round playoff game.
The National Weather Service in Mount Holly predicted 2–4 inches of snow during the Eagles game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Parking lots surrounding Lincoln Financial Field were filled with the usual seas of Kelly and midnight green jerseys, although puffed up with a few more layers underneath as temperatures dropped throughout the afternoon.
Whitney Carullo made the journey for the game with her husband and loved ones from Bethlehem, not just to root for the Birds, but to also celebrate her upcoming birthday.
“I bought the tickets on Tuesday and he’s like, ‘You know what? I’ve been waiting for a reason to buy this heater from Home Depot,’” Carullo said.
And in case the heater didn’t do the trick, Carullo made sure to come dressed for the occasion with her snowboarding gear.
“We have our boots, we got our snowboard pants, we got our snowboard jackets … I got snow goggles on,” Carullo said. “We’re ready.”
Zack Manwiller and Mick Owens were set up with their tent and had a fire going with an hour to go ahead of the game doing everything they could to stay warm.
“Little bit of booze, a little bit of fire, a little bit of food, we’re ready to rock and roll,” Owens said. “Go Birds.”
“A case of Busch Light, I mean that solves everything cold and warm,” Manwiller said.
The Eagles defeated the Green Bay Packers 22-10 last week in the wild-card game, with running back Saquon Barkey rushing for 119 yards and quarterback Jalen Hurts finishing with a 111.4 QB rating.
Philadelphia hopes to make its third Super Bowl appearance since 2018, when the Eagles beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. In 2022, Philadelphia fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII after winning their fourth NFC championship.
