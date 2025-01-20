From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Despite the winter storm warning, Philadelphia Eagles fans took on the cold temperatures Sunday while tailgating at the Linc ahead of the NFC divisional round playoff game.

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly predicted 2–4 inches of snow during the Eagles game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Parking lots surrounding Lincoln Financial Field were filled with the usual seas of Kelly and midnight green jerseys, although puffed up with a few more layers underneath as temperatures dropped throughout the afternoon.