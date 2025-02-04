The ultimate Philly-inspired playlist to hype yourself up for an Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Super Bowl 59 is fast approaching, and the Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up for a rematch against Kansas City in the Big Easy.

The Birds are looking to rewrite history: The team narrowly lost to the Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 in Arizona. Now, they’re trying to bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Philly.

But before the team takes the field, Eagles fans need to get in the right mindset. Whether you’re tailgating in South Philly, hosting a watch party at home or making the pilgrimage to New Orleans, this soundtrack is guaranteed to fuel your Eagles spirit.

From Boyz II Men’s “Motown Philly” and Elton John’s “Philadelphia Freedom” to Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares” (public radio-friendly edition), WHYY News’ Philly-inspired playlist has everything you need to get hyped for the big game.

