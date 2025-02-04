Super Bowl

The ultimate Philly-inspired playlist to hype yourself up for an Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch

Patti LaBelle, The Roots, Jill Scott and Will Smith are among the Philly legends setting the tone for your Eagles pregame.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrates after scoring against the Washington Commanders during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Super Bowl 59 is fast approaching, and the Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up for a rematch against Kansas City in the Big Easy.

The Birds are looking to rewrite history: The team narrowly lost to the Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 in Arizona. Now, they’re trying to bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Philly.

But before the team takes the field, Eagles fans need to get in the right mindset. Whether you’re tailgating in South Philly, hosting a watch party at home or making the pilgrimage to New Orleans, this soundtrack is guaranteed to fuel your Eagles spirit.

From Boyz II Men’s “Motown Philly” and Elton John’s “Philadelphia Freedom” to Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares” (public radio-friendly edition), WHYY News’ Philly-inspired playlist has everything you need to get hyped for the big game.

Did we miss anything? Let us know!

