Super Bowl ticket prices have been falling, and are down by thousands from last year

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to break the record for most consecutive Super Bowl wins this Sunday, but ticket prices to watch the action are far from record-breaking.

The 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans featuring Kendrick Lamar as halftime show headliner is just days away. The matchup is between defending champions the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, who are out for revenge after their loss to Kansas City on the championship stage two years ago.

Although the stakes are high for both teams, ticket prices to watch the big game in-person have been dropping.

On Gametime, a ticket resale platform, the cheapest seat on Monday evening was listed for $4,527 including all taxes and fees, down from $5,860 on Friday.

Monday’s low price is roughly $4,200 less than the lowest-priced ticket right before last year’s Super Bowl between the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. It’s also some $1,700 cheaper than the least-expensive seat at the 2023 Super Bowl between the Chiefs and the Eagles, according to Gametime data.