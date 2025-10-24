Raising a football star is no easy task, and Tonya Johnson knows this firsthand. She is the mother of NFL star and Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.

Johnson recalls a time when Barkley was young and playing with his siblings inside their home. She noticed her son’s remarkable strength at an early age. “You knew that when they would play around in the house, he was strong,” Johnson said.

Although she is not a football fan herself, Johnson has supported her son’s journey from the Bronx to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. The family relocated to the Lehigh Valley in search of better opportunities. Johnson remembers working long hours, walking to jobs and relying on neighbors for help during those early days. She believes these struggles helped instill core values of hard work, resilience and compassion in her children.

Today, Johnson and Barkley want to give back using the same values they learned as a family. They founded the Michael Ann and Saquon Barkley Hope Foundation, named in honor of Barkley’s late grandmother, Michael Ann. The organization focuses on assisting underprivileged children and families. Johnson says they want to develop a family-inclusive shelter and a community center dedicated to academics, athletics, and life skills.

Johnson emphasizes family inclusivity in the shelter system. When they, as a family, were seeking help in the shelter system, Johnson was told they could not be accommodated together with the father. “We are not gonna break the family up,” she said. “There’s too many broken homes already.”

In this Studio 2 Extra, Johnson shared her story of perseverance, love and community support with co-host Cherri Gregg. Her journey reflects a commitment to family and giving back, inspired by her son’s success and their shared experiences.

The Michael Ann and Saquon Barkley Foundation will host its first ever black tie Hurdles for Hope Gala on November 1st at the Philadelphia Art Museum.