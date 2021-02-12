City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier wants to see federal and local officials attack Philadelphia’s escalating gun violence crisis with more transparency, resources, and urgency — and she isn’t backing down.

During a City Council hearing Thursday, the West Philadelphia council representative called on Congress to implement a promise made by President Joe Biden to combat gun violence in U.S. cities and reiterated the push she’s made since September for the city to declare a citywide emergency.

In 2020, Philadelphia ranked second in the nation after Chicago for the highest number of homicides, and in the six weeks since the new year began, 63 people have been murdered — a 50% increase compared to this time last year.

“Philadelphians know what an emergency is,” Gauthier said at City Council. “Gun violence is an emergency, people dying on our street every day is an emergency.”

According to the resolution she introduced in September, the declaration would direct the city to implement a comprehensive response to gun violence, elevate the city’s response to the same level as its response to the pandemic, and provide weekly public briefings of the efforts.

There is precedent for such an action. In 2018, Kenney declared an emergency response to the opioid crisis, enabling more city resources and money to flow toward that deadly epidemic.

The gun violence resolution passed Council with 14 of the 17 members voting for it in September. Germantown activist Jamal Johnson has been on a hunger strike demanding action on the resolution since Jan. 18, Martin Luther King Day. More than 12,000 people have signed a petition calling for the same.