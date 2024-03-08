Union jobs, crime and Palestine: Philly Dems respond to Biden’s State of the Union

As President Joe Biden delivered his third State of the Union address on Thursday evening, around 75 union members, campaign volunteers and local officials congregated at the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters headquarters on Spring Street in Philadelphia.

Nikki Lu, the state campaign manager for the Biden campaign, greeted the audience, which included House Speaker Joanna McClinton; state Sens. Sharif Street, Vincent Hughes and Nikil Saval, Philadelphia County Commissioners Chair Omar Sabir and City Councilmembers Jamie Gauthier and Michael Driscoll.

The crowd went silent as the president started his speech, which began with foreign affairs and a call for greater support for Ukraine. He noted that Sweden had just joined NATO and expressed support for the defense organization’s member nations. Biden took a shot at the likely Republican nominee, Donald Trump, for the former president’s comments about NATO.

“Now, my predecessor, a former Republican president, tells Putin, ‘Do whatever the hell you want,’” he told the joint session of Congress. “It’s outrageous. It’s dangerous. It’s unacceptable.”

However, the president quickly moved on to domestic issues, starting with what he called that darkest of days.

“My predecessor and some of you here seek to bury the truth of January 6th,” he said. “I will not do that. This is a moment to speak the truth and bury the lies.”

As expected, Biden promised to sign any bill legalizing abortion access if voters would elect a Congress that would pass one.

“I promise you, I will restore Roe v. Wade as the law of the land again,” he said.