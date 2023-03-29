Ep. 2: Pa. House Speaker, a Poker Champ on Quitting, Tick Season

Speaker JOANNA MCCLINTON is a new leader in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, and she has lofty goals for the legislature. McClinton, the first woman to hold the house speaker position, joins us to talk about what’s at the top of her agenda.

We usually associate quitting with failure, but professional poker player ANNIE DUKE says choosing when to give up is an ultimate key to success. She joins us to talk about her book, Quit: The Power of Knowing When to Walk Away.

A few warm months in the region has brought an early tick season. We’ll talk about the latest research in tick-borne diseases and how to stay safe with Penn State Extension specialist EMILY STRUCKHOFF.