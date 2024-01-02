Some Philly women in business say ‘now is the time’ for change under Mayor Cherelle Parker

Stephanie Rawlings-Blake knows what it’s like to lead as the mayor of a sizable city.Sshe served as the mayor of Baltimore several years ago after her tenure on city council.

Rawlings-Blake is now the executive director of the National Basketball Players Association.

“I was very focused on doing a better job than my predecessors,” she said. “Baltimore like many cities had suffered from a waning population. I thought by focusing on growth, in order for the city to grow I would have to be successful in things that families cared about and that’s what I focused on. Making our schools stronger, our streets safer and having a healthier city overall.”

It wasn’t easy, and the city still struggles in some ways, but Rawlings-Blake says that success should be defined by an individual, not just popular opinion.

“I think if you want to be a visionary leader and make change you have to do that with your own moral compass,” she said.

Parker has already gathered dozens of business executives to help her during the transition period. The large group was split up into committees and offered advice about what’s possible through collaboration.

“There’s a lot of great things that can be accomplished here,” said Leslie Smallwood-Lewis, chief operating officer and co-founder of Mosaic Development Partners JV LLC. “I’m hoping that she really pushes the envelope, that she’s okay with ruffling some feathers because not everybody’s gonna see it that way, or want it that way, because we’re old school. But for a city to advance we do need to think beyond and above what we’re currently doing.”

Smallwood-Lewis said that overall she’s inspired by Parker’s energy and optimism.

“I think we need that. It’s been several years now where that’s been lacking. She’s got a fresh look and outlook for the city, which I think we all really need that boost right now,” she said.

That sentiment was shared by Tiffany Wilson, president and CEO of the Science Center.

“I think we’re just getting started,” Wilson said. “New mayor, new governor, a new day in greater Philadelphia and across the Commonwealth. As business leaders in the community we kind of have a choice to like step up and step into it and try and make a difference or not. But now is the time. If we can’t do it now in Philadelphia, I don’t know when we can do it.”