What questions do you have about the 2023 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is sending a stern warning to anyone who might think about interfering in the election day activities.

“We got a pair of handcuffs, we got a jail cell, and we got a Philadelphia jury,” Kranser said, promising to prosecute anyone who tries to interfere in the vote. “The reason we haven’t had problems here is that the enemies of democracy wouldn’t dare.”

He pointed back to 2020 when two armed men drove from Virginia to Philly and threatened to interrupt the vote count in the presidential election. The two were convicted on gun charges and sentenced to 11.5 to 23 months in prison.

Krasner said if people feel threatened at the polls they can call 911. For other concerns, they can call 215-686-9461 to report issues. The DA’s office has 40 attorneys ready to handle any problems.