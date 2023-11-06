Lynn: As mayor of Philadelphia, should you be elected, that could look very attractive to Republicans who are running in the [2024] presidential election. When they come into the city, are you welcoming them, are you supporting them, are you giving them a pulpit?

Oh: Well, I’m welcoming any candidate Democrat, Republican, or whomever who wants to come to Philadelphia to the extent I have time for it. I’m a mayor running a city and a city that is overwhelmed with gun violence and crime and improper taxation, homelessness, and drug addiction. I don’t have a lot of time for the presidential candidates. Good luck to them. You know, what they’re doing is important to the country, but they’re not taking care of anything in our city. Not a pothole will be fixed by them. Now, in terms of me being a Republican, I am a Republican, but we’re a democratic city. I understand who my voters are. We’re a seven-to-one democratic city and most of them will be supporting Democrats.

You know, they didn’t elect me to get into national politics. They elected me to take care of the problems here in our city and that’s what I’m going to be focused on.

Lynn: Mayors do get pulled into, or raise their hand, to get involved with national politics…

Oh: Not me. So let me say this, I’m not interested in it and whatever other mayors want to do to get involved in all kinds of things, that’s fine. But I’m really kind of opposed to it. To be honest, I could see if our city was like this amazing city of jobs and opportunity, but we’re not. And I really think that the next mayor of this city should be a mayor who works really hard every day. No, summer vacation, no holidays. I think the mayor should be nose to the grindstone from early in the morning to late at night. All of this extra stuff that I see mayors doing seems to be, to me, not really in the best interest of the cities they represent. People will have their ideas about what they want for this nation. They have a vote, they’re gonna do that, but they didn’t elect me to get involved in that. They elected me to take care of the city’s problems. And I’m also kind of objecting to the fact that local elected officials really kind of expand their jurisdiction, beyond what their jurisdiction is. When I was on city council, council was trying to pass laws that we have no authority to pass. It sounds good, and people like it, but it’s not legal, right? And I’m an attorney, so I’m not supporting illegal ordinances of bills. I don’t care how good it makes people feel it. It is, to me, deceptive. There are so many things that the mayor needs to do: Public schools, public transportation jobs, criminal justice reform within our own city, policing, technology. You know, lots of things. I just don’t really believe that a mayor should be getting into extracurricular types of issues.

Lynn: What is the biggest misconception about David Oh in this city?

Oh: I think the biggest misconception is I was born and raised and live in Chinatown… because I’m Asian American. You know, they have certain ideas.

Lynn: Where were you born and raised?

Oh: Southwest Philly. I could just tell you that when I was a child, if I were speaking on this microphone right now, you would not have any idea who I was. I sounded just like every other African American kid in my neighborhood.

Lynn: Three descriptive words that describe the skill set you as mayor will have?

Oh: Visionary, objective, purposeful. That’s three.