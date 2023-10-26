Cherelle Parker and David Oh square off in Philly mayoral race’s only debate

What questions do you have about the 2023 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

The two candidates running to be Philadelphia’s next mayor met for what is most likely their only ‘true’ debate of the campaign Thursday morning.

The debate at the studios of KYW Newsradio had no big bombshells that could change the face of the election, but Democrat Cherelle Parker did offer new comments to clarify her plans to use the National Guard in Philadelphia.

In a forum hosted by 6ABC earlier this week, Parker said the Guard would be “part of the solution” to help “shut down the open-air drug market in Kensington that’s being allowed to prevail.”

Oh asked her about that plan during the Thursday debate. She explained the Guard’s capabilities to provide assistance go far beyond just carrying guns and standing watch on the streets.

“The National Guard can assist in providing medical assistance, the National Guard can help in the distribution of food,” she said.

Oh said the National Guard comes armed with automatic weapons and not the proper police training to work in the neighborhoods. Parker responded after the event that she did not expect the National Guard to participate in policing duties.

Mayor Jim Kenney has asked for assistance from the National Guard in the past, but only to help secure city structures rather than for policing.