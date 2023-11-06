Lynn: Someone in the parking lot here at the ShopRite said, “People do not outwork Cherelle.”

Parker: Wow. That’s what I do. That’s what I’ve always done, what I’ve been taught to do. It’s what I should be doing when you look at all that Philadelphia and the dynamic people in it have deposited into my life.

Lynn: You’re a moderate, some say you’re going further and further right as we hear more and learn more about you in a city that has built quite a progressive scene. Are you concerned the Democratic progressives will not jump aboard to vote for you on Tuesday?

Parker: Listen, I want you to know I’ve done everything and will continue to do everything in my power to earn the support of the vote of as many Philadelphians as possible with my platform, you know, making Philadelphia the safest, cleanest, greenest big city in the nation that provides access to economic opportunity for all. Let me say this to you and let me be clear, no matter where I’ve gone — I don’t care who the audience has been — I have never changed my position on the issue and or my vision. I am who I am. And let me also be really clear in letting you know that I was progressive before progressive was a thing. One of the things that I talked about in the primary is that I would not be afraid to make the tough decisions that are necessary to bring some order back to our city — and I won’t go back on my word.

Lynn: Are you concerned Black women voters who supported you in May — and many did — don’t really want a mayor who supports stop and frisk and keeping the option open to bring in the National Guard? I can look back to the 60s in Wilmington, Delaware when the National Guard was brought in after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. That did not go well — they stayed for 10 months. It didn’t help the historically Black situation where people were dubious and distrustful of police.

Parker: First, let me just say that Black people are not a monolith, and I reject, you know, any notion that suggests as such. We can agree to disagree on different issues, but we agree about Philadelphia needing to be safer. I publicly affirmed my support for Terry stops — Terry stops. Terry stops.

Lynn: Some will say that is the same thing as stop and frisk.

Parker: It is more salacious. It sells more papers or gets more clicks. Terry stops, which is what I affirm — and I will not take it away as a tool to be used by our law enforcement to make public safety our number one priority. It’s when a police officer must have just cause and reasonable suspicion, to know that a crime has been, will be, or is being committed.

So you can describe it as “stop and frisk,” in that emotionally charged way where it was applied unconstitutionally, and Black and brown men in particular were profiled and stopped by police just because of their race. But I’m referring to Terry stops, Terry stops, Terry stops, and the more the press says “stop and frisk,” the more you’re going to hear me say, “Terry stops” — and I’m not going to run from my position.