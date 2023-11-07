Elections 2023

Pennsylvania 2023 election results

See full results and maps from Pennsylvania's 2023 general election, including statewide judicial races and Philly's mayoral race.

Voting stickers

Stickers are placed out for voters at a polling station on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Pennsylvania voters are weighing in on races for state Supreme Court and intermediate appellate courts, plus down-ballot races. In Philly, candidates are vying to become the city's next mayor, and all 17 City Council seats are up for grabs.

WHYY News will have all of the results live as they come in. Polls close at 8 p.m.

Pennsylvania Supreme Court

Pennsylvania Superior Court

Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court

Philadelphia mayor

Philadelphia City Council

