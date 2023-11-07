Pennsylvania 2023 election results
See full results and maps from Pennsylvania's 2023 general election, including statewide judicial races and Philly's mayoral race.
Pennsylvania voters are weighing in on races for state Supreme Court and intermediate appellate courts, plus down-ballot races. In Philly, candidates are vying to become the city's next mayor, and all 17 City Council seats are up for grabs.
WHYY News will have all of the results live as they come in. Polls close at 8 p.m.
- Statewide Pa. races: State Supreme Court | Superior Court | Commonwealth Court
- Philadelphia races: Mayor | City Council
Pennsylvania Supreme Court
Pennsylvania Superior Court
Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court
Philadelphia mayor
Philadelphia City Council
