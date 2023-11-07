New Jersey 2023 election results
See full results from New Jersey's 2023 general election, including races for seats in the state House and Senate.
In the Garden State, candidates are vying for state Senate and General Assembly seats.
WHYY News will have all of the results live as they come in. Polls close at 8 p.m.
New Jersey state House
New Jersey state Senate
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.