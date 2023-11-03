What to expect in New Jersey’s general election

Every seat in New Jersey’s General Assembly is up for grabs in Tuesday’s general election, but with solid Democratic majorities in both chambers, party control of the body is not expected to change hands.

Democrats have a 25-15 advantage in the state Senate and a 46-34 lead in the state Assembly.

Among the notable contests are the races in Legislative Districts 3 and 4 in southern New Jersey.

In District 3, which covers parts of Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties in the southwest, Republicans won the state Senate seat and both state Assembly seats by narrow margins in 2021. This year, state Sen. Edward Durr is running for reelection against Democrat John Burzichelli. For the state Assembly seats, Republican Bethanne McCarthy Patrick is the lone incumbent in the race. The other Republican is Thomas Tedesco. The Democratic challengers are Heather Simmons and Dave Bailey.

District 4, which includes parts of Atlantic, Camden and Gloucester counties, features open-seat races for state Senate and state Assembly. The candidates for state Senate are Democrat Paul Moriarty, Republican Christopher Del Borrello and third-party nominee Giuseppe Costanzo. The candidates for state Assembly are Democrats Dan Hutchison and Cody Miller, Republicans Matthew Walker and Amanda Esposito and third-party hopeful Maureen Dukes Penrose.

The election for New Jersey governor will be held in 2025.

Here’s a look at what to expect on election night:

Election day

The general election in New Jersey will be held on Tuesday. Polls close at 8 p.m. ET.

What’s on the ballot?

The Associated Press will provide coverage for 78 races: 39 for state Senate and 39 for the state Assembly. There are 40 legislative districts in New Jersey. Each district elects one senator and two members of the state Assembly. In the Assembly races, voters can vote for up to two candidates. Although seats are up in all 40 districts, some races are uncontested.

Who gets to vote?

Voters registered in New Jersey may participate in the elections held in their districts. The deadline to register was Oct. 17. New Jersey does not allow Election Day registration.