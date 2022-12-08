The U.S. Department of Justice has asked a district court judge for a two-month extension to make a decision on where the federal government stands on the legality of supervised injection sites.

But Safehouse, the Philadelphia nonprofit at the center of a civil lawsuit against the DOJ, is pushing back on the time extension. The organization filed a countermotion Tuesday, proposing that the department make a decision much earlier – in two weeks.

“This [lawsuit] has been pending for four years. Surely, they know what they intend to say,” said Ronda Goldfein, Safehouse co-founder. “We’re in the middle of a crisis and we need to know what the government will be doing in response.”