Federal appeals court rules Safehouse supervised injection site would be illegal

Updated: 2:27 p.m.

In a major blow to the nonprofit Safehouse, a panel of three judges from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit has ruled that a supervised injection site would violate federal law. The nonprofit had plans to open the first such site in the country where people could bring illegal opioids to inject under medical supervision.

In a 2-1 opinion issued Tuesday, Judges Stephanos Bibas and Thomas L. Ambro acknowledged that the number of overdose deaths caused by the opioid crisis does call for innovative solutions but that those solutions “may not violate federal law.”

“Because Safehouse knows and intends that its visitors will come with a significant purpose of doing drugs, its safe injection site will break the law,” the opinion reads.

Safehouse formed in 2018 after the City of Philadelphia announced plans to support a supervised injection site. Its leadership includes Jose Benitez, executive director of the city’s only sanctioned syringe exchange, Prevention Point; Ronda Goldfein, of the AIDS Law Project; and former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell, who was instrumental in opening Prevention Point despite federal law prohibiting needle exchanges.

Soon after the group formed, in February 2019, U.S. Attorney William McSwain sued the nonprofit, claiming a site where people could bring their own illegal opioids to inject under medical supervision would violate federal law. U.S. District Judge Gerald McHugh ruled in favor of the nonprofit a year later. McSwain swiftly appealed and won.

“The Third Circuit’s opinion is a faithful reading of the statute’s plain language and is consistent with Congress’s intent to protect American neighborhoods from the scourge of concentrated drug use,” McSwain said in a statement Tuesday. “Philadelphia is known around the world as the birthplace of our wonderful nation and of liberty itself. Due to the dedicated work of those at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, it will not be known as the birthplace of heroin injections sites.”