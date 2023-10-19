Which Pa. counties are receiving the most opioid settlement money — and why

After accounting for attorney costs and fees and certain administrative expenses, 15% of the opioid settlement funds to be distributed in Pennsylvania go to an account that the legislature and governor control. The rest goes to counties and other local governments.

Some county leaders and public health advocates have big hopes for what this money can accomplish.

In northeastern Pennsylvania, Sullivan County — with its tens of thousands of acres of state game lands and a population under 6,000 — received more than $100,000 for its 2022 payments. That works out to about $17.50 per resident, one of the highest per-resident rates in the state.

County commissioners there approved using a portion of that money to hire a county case manager and recovery liaison, who’s been working to expand access to opioid addiction medication and help get people into treatment programs. The opioid issue is personal for Sullivan County Commissioner Donna Iannone, who said her younger sister died from a heroin overdose many years ago.

“When this money came, it was like, ‘Hell, yeah!’” she told Spotlight PA. “We’re going to … make as big an impact on people’s lives that we can to keep another family member from having to ever go through that.”

Factoring in harm

Overall, 70% of the opioid money that’s being sent to government agencies by Pennsylvania’s opioid trust is going to counties through an abatement account. Distributions from that account are based on the four-part formula that factors in the harm and need in the area.

For instance, Philadelphia’s population of more than 1.5 million people accounts for 12% of the entire state. But under the formula it receives a larger share from that county abatement account — 23% of those funds.

Lawrence County, on the Ohio border in western Pennsylvania, is another that receives a larger share of funds based on the formula. The county’s population of nearly 85,000 people equals 0.65% of the state’s total. Under the formula, Lawrence County receives a little under 1% of money from the county abatement account.

Both Philadelphia and Lawrence County rank in the top 10 in terms of opioid settlement payments per resident — a figure that also includes payments they received based on their role in litigation.

Lawrence County Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel described the county’s ranking as “unfortunate” because it reflects how much need there is in the area.

“We want to do everything that we can possibly do to make sure that that money is used wisely,” she said.

Allegheny County’s share of funds from the abatement account is also higher than its share of the state’s population. The county’s population of 1.2 million people equals 9.5% of the state’s total. The formula calls for it to receive about 11.5% of funds from the county abatement account.

Role in litigation

An additional 15% of Pennsylvania’s opioid settlement money is being distributed to counties and other local agencies that were involved in their own litigation against drug companies.

For the Johnson & Johnson and drug distributors agreements, Carbon and Delaware counties, along with Philadelphia, are all receiving extra payments to recognize their “substantial work to advance litigation,” according to Pennsylvania’s agreement. In an August news release, Delaware County officials noted they were receiving millions of additional dollars due to their role in opioid litigation and the “proactive efforts” of county government and the district attorney’s office.

Centre County is one of the counties that did not initiate its own litigation prior to the attorney general’s office settlement. Dershem said the outcome of any litigation would have been uncertain, and county officials saw an opportunity to benefit from the state doing the heavy lifting.

Commissioner Mark Higgins said the county, given its lower number of overdose deaths, wouldn’t have been the best plaintiff — and appreciates the money it is receiving.

“We need to keep putting more resources into this and further reducing stigma,” Higgins said.

A $1 million guarantee

VanKirk told Spotlight PA and WESA there was “no magic as to how we came up with a million,” and that figure was seen as a significant amount to encourage the smaller counties to join.

Providing treatment services in rural communities can pose challenges, including for transportation, according to William Stauffer, executive director of a statewide alliance of recovery organizations. Urban areas can benefit from efficiencies that come with serving more people.

“If you have larger programs with more resources, it’s easier to put something in than if you were smaller,” Stauffer, who wasn’t involved in creating the distribution formula, told Spotlight PA and WESA.

Not enough participation

Pennsylvania’s order creating its opioid trust includes bonus payments for counties if all of their municipalities with 10,000 or more people sign on. Notoriously fragmented Allegheny County — it has 130 different municipalities — is the only county that hadn’t hit that mark as of late September. U.S. Census figures show there are more than two dozen municipalities with more than 10,000 people in the county.

Because Allegheny County did not have enough municipal participation during the first two rounds of payments, it lost out on more than $800,000.

Spokesperson Amie Downs said the county’s outreach efforts — phone calls, emails, and presentations at municipal association meetings — cut down on the number of holdouts from 13 to three from March to late September.

“We continue to do outreach and work to engage the remaining three municipalities,” she wrote.

Still remaining as of late September were the city of McKeesport, Plum Borough, and South Fayette Township, Downs and a spokesperson for the state attorney general’s office said.

A spokesperson for South Fayette Township told Spotlight PA and WESA that township commissioners passed a resolution in May to join the settlement with Johnson & Johnson and the drug distributors, there “was no intentional delay,” and the township was working to finalize its participation. On Oct. 16, Downs told Spotlight PA and WESA that the township “has since signed on.”