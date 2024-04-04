From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A United States District Court judge in Philadelphia has dismissed a case involving the nonprofit organization Safehouse, which fought for a federal legal right to open and operate supervised injection sites for people who use drugs.

Safehouse’s case against the U.S. Justice Department hinged on arguments that its plans were protected from federal drug laws on religious grounds and the First Amendment.

In court documents filed Wednesday, Judge Gerald McHugh in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania said he was “persuaded” that Safehouse is not a religious entity and granted the DOJ’s request to dismiss the case.

“The organizers and leaders of Safehouse profess religious motivation, but the work of Safehouse itself is in no respect religious,” McHugh wrote in his judgment.

Attorneys for Safehouse said they are reviewing their options and next steps, which could include filing an appeal to McHugh’s dismissal.

In a statement, Safehouse leaders said they “respectfully disagree with the judge and believe federal law permits Safehouse to exercise its religious beliefs by saving the lives of people in need.”

City data show that 5,053 people in Philadelphia have died from drug overdoses since 2019, when Safehouse first launched its lawsuit. The death toll does not yet include fatal overdoses in 2023.

“As the Judge wrote in his opinion, the public health crisis continues unabated,” Safehouse leaders stated. “Amid this crisis, federal and local government have not taken the steps to provide relief.”