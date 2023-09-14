The proposed ban passed in a 13 to 1 vote, with Councilmember Kendra Brooks casting the single no vote. The legislation next goes to Mayor Jim Kenney for final approval.

Kenney has previously expressed support for these sites.

In an email, the Mayor’s Office stated that the administration “remains supportive of the overdose prevention center model and would welcome the opportunity to support safe and effective operation, following a robust community engagement and outreach process.”

But officials declined to say what the mayor would do with the new bill.

If Kenney issues a veto, the bill will go back to city council, which can override his decision with a 12-member supermajority.

Councilmember Quetcy Lozada, who represents parts of Kensington and Harrowgate in District 7, led the bill’s passage.

Lozada pointed out that most people who testified Thursday in support of the sites and against the ban proposal are not residents of neighborhoods like Kensington and Harrowgate, home to the largest open-air drug market on the East Coast.

“It is disturbing to me that the voices of the people who don’t have to deal with the day-to-day trauma that our children and our community have to deal with, it is disturbing to me they think that their voices should be louder than those who walk those streets every day,” Lozada said.

But Rosalind “Roz” Pichardo, a longtime resident of the Kensington area, said she didn’t feel like her voice was represented in Thursday’s vote. She was at City Hall in opposition to the ban.

“How many more people have to die because of this ‘no’ today?” she said. “They don’t want to see people lying on the street. They don’t want to see people injecting — then provide a space that would provide them recovery if they need it … and a safe place to use, and a place that can and will save their life if they overdose.”