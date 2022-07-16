Vice President Kamala Harris calls for abortion protections, campaigns for Fetterman and Shapiro during Philadelphia visit

Harris was critical of lawmakers in states around the country that have already moved quickly to restrict or ban abortion following the Supreme Court’s ruling.

“The impact of this moment and what so-called leaders are doing in states around our country is having a direct impact on so many people who should have a right to make the most intimate decision that one could make,” Harris said.

Surrounded by primarily Democratic lawmakers and abortion-rights advocates, Harris thanked them for their work in the fight to protect reproductive rights. She also emphasized the White House’s commitment to that fight.

At the national level, she said, codifying abortion rights into federal law would continue protections previously found in Roe v. Wade. Past Democratic attempts to pass federal abortion-rights legislation have been thwarted by the filibuster, which requires 60 votes in the Senate to prevent. On Friday, the House passed two bills aimed at ensuring abortion rights in a post-Roe era, which will very likely not have enough votes to pass the Senate.

“I think we all know and applaud our president saying he will not allow the filibuster to get in the way of doing what is necessary in that regard,” Harris said. “Short of that, what happens in terms of recognizing that the court has acted? Now Congress needs to act.”

Harris said Pennsylvania’s Senate race will be key in November. Adding a Democrat could move the party closer to eliminating the filibuster and passing abortion-rights legislation at the federal level. Democratic candidate John Fetterman has vowed to protect reproductive freedom, while his Republican opponent Mehmet Oz supports anti-abortion legislation.

“Of all these Senate races, we need two more,” Harris said. “Pennsylvania can help contribute to that, which will directly determine the outcome of this issue in terms of putting into law the rights of women to make decisions about their own lives. I would urge everyone to pay attention to the Senate race here in Pennsylvania.”