Fight gears up over Pa. constitutional amendment to protect ‘every unborn child’

The amendment wouldn’t restrict abortion outright. It says that the “policy of Pennsylvania is to protect the life of every unborn child from conception to birth,” and that nothing in the state constitution ensures “any right relating to abortion or the public funding thereof.”

Republicans in the legislature have pitched it as a minor adjustment — a way, as Senate GOP spokeswoman Erica Clayton Wright put it, of opening “the door to have dialogue, one way or another.”

But even the like-minded abortion opponents pushing for the amendment on the ground see it differently: as an intentional step toward significantly restricting abortion in Pennsylvania, by heading off Democrats’ ability to challenge anti-abortion-rights laws in state courts.

“Now that the Supreme Court at the federal level gave the American people their voice back on this issue, Planned Parenthood and their allies are going to run back to court. They’re just going to do it at the state level,” said Stephen Billy, who is vice president for state affairs with the national anti-abortion-rights group SBA Pro-Life America. “We’re going to fight back against that.”

The Pennsylvania chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, which opposes the amendment, has made essentially the same assessment: that the language will head off any possibility of abortion rights advocates using provisions of the state constitution — like one that guarantees equality of rights on the basis of sex — to argue that abortion restrictions are unconstitutional on the state level.

The group wrote in a memo to the state Senate that not only could abortion be banned completely, but the amendment “could also allow restrictions to in vitro fertilization (IVF), contraception, and birthing care,” like treating ectopic pregnancies or miscarriages.

The amendment represents “an extreme position that would have devastating consequences for all pregnant people,” the memo said.

The measure is still at a relatively early stage. In order for a proposed constitutional amendment to go before voters in a statewide referendum, the legislature must pass it twice, in consecutive legislative sessions, using identical language.