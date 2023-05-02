Four months into 2023, Philadelphia’s homicide rate remains below 2022’s record-setting pace. District Attorney Larry Krasner said he was pleased to report the numbers during his weekly news conference.

“There were 129 homicides year to date. Last year on the same day, there were 151,” Krasner said Monday morning. “That is a reduction of 22 homicides. It’s a reduction of 15% as we compare day-for-day.”

Philadelphia saw 8% fewer homicides in 2022 than in 2021, according to an analysis of Philadelphia Police Department data from the Office of the Controller. The city recorded 516 homicides, fewer than the record-high 562 homicides it recorded the year prior.

Despite that modest progress over what was a historically high number of homicides in 2022, Krasner said the number of recent incidents on SEPTA is intolerable.

“It’s utterly unacceptable that people feel any level of fear about gun violence when they are simply using public transit to get around.”