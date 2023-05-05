What questions do you have about the 2023 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

As she quickly scribbled down notes and impressions, Ivonne Pinto-García looked on as Philadelphia mayoral candidates answered questions and spoke about their commitment to immigrant communities at the United Voices for Philadelphia forum.

The community leader and member of the local immigrant justice organization Juntos said this was the first time she had attended a mayoral forum that focused on the issues relevant to her community as a Latina immigrant.

“Para mí, creo que estos foros deben de ser siempre importantes para todos, y la invitación debe de ser en todos los idiomas, para que más personas que no conocemos esto nos integremos y podamos también trabajar con ellos”, dijo Pinto-García.

“For me, I think that these forums should always be important for everyone, and the invitation should be in all languages, so more people who don’t know about this can get involved, and we can work with them, too,” Pinto-García said.

Pinto-García was among the hundreds of attendees at the April 29 forum, held at Community College of Philadelphia. Organizers provided headsets to listen to simultaneous interpretation of the event in either Spanish or Mandarin if needed. A meet-and-greet with other municipal candidates prior to the mayoral forum had the room abuzz, as attendees circulated and talked to their potential representatives face-to-face.

In the latter portion of the program, Jeff Brown, Warren Bloom, Jimmy DeLeon, Helen Gym, David Oh, and Cherelle Parker answered questions one at a time from organizers on their commitment to immigrant communities in the city.

Though Pinto-García and other members of immigrant communities were able to hear from candidates firsthand at the event, they say this is just the start of a dialogue they hope is ongoing.

More than a quarter of Philadelphians are immigrants or have an immigrant parent, according to a 2018 Pew Charitable Trusts report. Overall, Philly’s foreign-born population has more than doubled over the past 30 years, from 7% in 1990 to 15% as of 2021.

The immigrant communities throughout the city have roots in every corner of the world. Within the diversity of languages, cultures, and experiences are different goals and wish lists that immigrant Philadelphians would like to see taken up by the next mayor of Philadelphia and members of City Council.

But immigrant leaders and immigrant-serving organizations say there are some common priorities much of the city’s foreign-born population shares.

That list includes:

Peter Pedemonti, co-director of New Sanctuary Movement, an interfaith immigrant organization that organizes to expand immigrant justice throughout Philadelphia, said that more than any one issue, immigrant communities throughout the city need a “fighter” as a city leader.

“We need someone who’s going to … listen to what the immigrant community needs and fight with them,” Pedemonti said.

Here’s what immigrant community organizers and leaders told WHYY News are some of their top priorities for Philadelphia’s next mayor and members of City Council.

Language access

For many immigrants to Philly, language access is one of the most immediate and obstinate barriers to finding the resources they need and navigating a new city.

As of 2021, nearly a quarter of Philadelphians speak a language other than English at home, according to U.S. Census data.

Many of the candidates and attendees at the forum mentioned language access as a priority. As Philadelphia’s immigrant communities have grown, the city has continued to work to expand language access across departments and platforms.

But leaders say the city needs to do better for everyone from Spanish-speaking Philadelphians — a group which, in addition to immigrants, also includes many members of the city’s Puerto Rican community — to those whose language is less represented overall.

Cathryn Miller-Wilson, executive director of HIAS Pennsylvania, said the School District of Philadelphia and other organizations must ensure they provide language access to all immigrants. Miller-Wilson noted that over the past six or seven years, HIAS PA has seen more and more Indigenous immigrants from Guatemala coming to Philly. Many of them speak Mayan Indigenous languages, such as Mam or Q’eqchi, rather than Spanish.

A recent incident where a child wandered off from school and administrators were unable to communicate with their Q’eqchi-speaking parents highlighted that need, Miller-Wilson said, adding that she has recommended the School District of Philadelphia use Jeenie, a platform for translation and interpretation in various Mayan languages.

Shimaa Eid, a community organizer and educator, said that increasing access to adult English-language learning classes is also essential to bridging language divides and supporting immigrants in adjusting to the city. She said she often receives calls from the Arab immigrant population in Philly, which has grown in recent years, looking for ESL classes.

“We need culturally competent programs that meet and understand who we are and how different and unique we are,” Eid said. “There is an understanding that there are services available, and people should just get them. But for some reason, something is missing, and people still cannot access the service, and there isn’t enough for the really high demand.”

Eid said that efforts like the Equitable Community Engagement Toolkit project from the city’s Office of Innovation and Technology, which she is a part of, are a step forward in inviting input from different community leaders to solve some of these issues of disconnect. But trying to meet people where they are is the next best step.

“Not all immigrants are having the same experience. Not all refugees have the same experience. Not all multilingual people have the same experience. So I feel like one key important factor that I’ve always been pushing in my work in language access and education is that we can’t provide one size fits all programs to people, even if they speak the same language. We have to think about individuals in uniqueness, and it might be a lot of work, you can’t please everybody, but at least have that understanding.”

Public health and safety

Kaizan Kollin, health project coordinator at Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation, works with the Chinatown community, Chinese immigrants in Philly, and the greater AAPI immigrant community throughout the city.

Kollin says that some of the barriers to health care immigrant communities face include language accessibility, since many AAPI immigrants speak a lot of different languages; transportation to clinics or health care services, especially for the older population; and people limited by income, or who don’t have health insurance.

Studies show that undocumented immigrants in the U.S. have lower rates of health insurance coverage and use of primary care health services, which can lead to poorer overall health outcomes.

Kollin, who has also been involved with PCDC’s Chinese Immigrant Family Wellness Initiative program, which focuses on AAPI youth mental health, said he’d like to see the city dedicate more resources to programs catered to different AAPI age groups in ways that are both language accessible and culturally aware.