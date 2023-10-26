SEPTA bus driver dies after being shot 6 times in Germantown; person of interest in custody
A SEPTA bus driver has died after being shot in Philadelphia's Germantown Thursday morning.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
A person of interest is in custody after a SEPTA bus driver was fatally shot in Philadelphia’s Germantown Thursday morning. Police released images of a female suspect.
It happened just before 10:30 a.m. at Germantown and Abbottsford avenues as the bus driver was operating a Route 23 bus. Police say he was shot six times in the chest and right abdomen.
The 48-year-old bus driver was rushed to Einstein Hospital by police, where he was pronounced dead, according to officials.
The victim was a 12-year employee of the transit authority.
No weapons have been recovered.
Philadelphia and SEPTA police are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call SEPTA Transit Police at (215) 580-8111.
If you or someone you know has been affected by gun violence in Philadelphia, you can find grief support and resources online.
