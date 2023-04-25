Bill aims to increase max penalty for illegal dumping in Philadelphia

Bullock’s bill increases fines for illegal dumping, making the maximum penalty up to $20,000.

“The range can go from $300 to $20,000 whereas before it was $300 to $10,000,” she said.

The bill is aimed at businesses that dump illegally because the fines are cheaper than legal disposal fees.

This legislation makes sure that the fines keep up with the times.

“The penalties we had on the books were too low,” said Bullock.

“If you’re talking about business folks, the best way to punish business folks is to punish them with their pocketbooks,” said Rep. Chris Rabb, a Democrat representing the 200th District encompassing Northwest Philadelphia.

Rabb is co-sponsoring the bill which has made it through the House Judiciary Committee. He says it’s about much more than trash.

“We see there’s a strong correlation between littering, illegal dumping and crime,” he said, adding that the issue is also environmental.

“A couch, used tires, toxins, chemicals,” Rabb said, listing the items often found on local streets.

The Philadelphia Streets Department is increasing resources to address the issue.

“It is one of our top priorities in the Streets Department to address. And we’ve been doing so with the use of enforcement and surveillance cameras,” said Philadelphia Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams.

The new bill would be a big backup.

“That is one key to prevention,” said Williams, “holding people accountable.”