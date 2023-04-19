Philly’s fire department is busy, and looking to hire

The Commissioner said there is an average of 8 to 10 major fires a day in the city and 80% of the calls his department handles are medical emergencies.

“Last year we had the busiest ambulance in the entire nation right here in Philadelphia. It was not in New York, LA, Houston, Phoenix or Chicago. It was right here in Philadelphia.”

Thiel said a major issue is finding those qualified to become paramedics and even getting ambulances, since the supply chain has caused issues purchasing the vehicles.

“We should not have the busiest ambulance in the nation. That is a reflection of the fact that we don’t have enough ambulances and we’ve added 10 ambulances, 10 medic units, eight time units over the past seven years. So we went from 50 when I first got here. Now we have 60 during the day, still 50 at night. We need more now. We can’t necessarily get the providers, the advanced support providers for that. That’s a national shortage.”

The city has also applied for a grant to reopen an engine company and two ladder companies that were shuttered back in 2008 and 2009 because of a city budget shortfall. Thiel said they need to work on the physical structure of the buildings so if they get the money they can put the fire fighting equipment inside.The buildings are so old in some cases they were built for the horse and wagon firefighting days and are not solid enough to house modern firefighting apparatus.