Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro made his pitch to business leaders during a conversation with the governor event hosted by The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia at Villanova University on Tuesday night.

Shapiro touted his plan for easing the corporate tax burden statewide and his economic development plans.

“First off, I am competitive as hell, so I don’t want to lose out to any other states,” he said to an auditorium with dozens of attendees. “I made very clear, we are open for business. There’s so much good happening, we just need to make sure we connect the dots.”

The corporate tax rate in Pennsylvania is 8.99% but it’s slated to be cut to 4.99% by 2031.

Shapiro said he wants to accelerate the pace of the corporate tax cut to hit 4.99% by 2026 instead.

As of January, Pennsylvania has the fifth-highest corporate tax rate in the nation. Its corporate tax rate is higher than in California and New York but is still lower than New Jersey, Illinois, and Alaska.

“I like his thinking about the corporate taxes,” said Joan Roebuck-Carter, senior vice president of institutional advancement for the Mann Center for Performing Arts, after the event. “He’s looking at things you often hear Republicans talking about but here he is talking about it in a logical way.”