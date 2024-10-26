In-person early voting begins in New Jersey

Early voting goes until Sunday, November 3.

Early in-person voting is now underway in New Jersey.

At least three voting sites will be open in each county in the Garden State.

The polls will be open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

To find an early voting location near you, click here.

