In-person early voting begins in New Jersey
Early voting goes until Sunday, November 3.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Early in-person voting is now underway in New Jersey.
At least three voting sites will be open in each county in the Garden State.
The polls will be open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
