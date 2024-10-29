From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

New Jersey has a reputation as a progressive state, but less than 1% of the state’s government-issued contracts for construction projects go to Black-owned companies. Women-owned and other minority-owned businesses in the Garden State are also getting the short end of the stick.

That’s the finding of the New Jersey Disparity Study, released in January of this year.

The study was undertaken to examine the issue in-depth and create a framework for legislation to address and correct the existing inequities.

A package of bills designed to level the playing field has been passed by the Assembly Community Development and Women’s Affairs Committee, but the legislation has yet to be considered by the full Lower House.

On Monday morning, Gov. Phil Murphy convened an Expanding Access to Public Contracting Opportunities roundtable discussion with legislators and stakeholders at the Statehouse to discuss what can be done to move the needle.