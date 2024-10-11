From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Nearly 5 million people in Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania are eligible for Medicare, data shows. Medicare is a federal health insurance program for adults 65 and older and some younger people with disabilities.

Once a year, the program’s open enrollment period allows participants to shop around and make changes to their coverage before they’re locked into insurance plans for the coming year.

This year’s open enrollment period runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. Plans selected during this window will be for coverage in 2025.

Because there are many different medical and prescription plans to choose from, cities, counties, states and federal agencies offer assistance programs to help people with the process.

Glenda Radical leads about 15 Medicare counselors in Delaware County’s PA MEDI program who offer residents guidance on what plans might be best for their health needs and financial circumstances.

“It’s so very important that you just check, make sure that you have a plan that works for you and not wait until after the open enrollment season ends,” Radical said. “Because once the season ends, for some people, they may not be able to make a change until next October. So, you want to make certain you do it now.”